YES Cinema to offer sensory friendly screening Saturday

YES Cinema will be offering a screening of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie on Saturday, aimed at those in the community with sensory issues and their families.

Diane Doup from Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, which operates the theater, said it is meant to be a friendly event for those with autism or other sensory issues.

She said that the theater lights will be dimmed during the showing, but not completely turned off. And the sound levels will be lowered. She said it will also be OK if some attendees find it hard to remain silent or still during the film. Moving about the theater and talking will be allowed.

This is the second time the Jackson Street theater has offered a screening specifically for those with sensory issues. The first was well received and the theater plans to continue to offer the option periodically, Doup said.

The special showing will be at 10:01 a.m. on Saturday morning and the cost is $4.