Workforce consultant starts Monday at Ivy Tech Columbus campus

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus is adding a new Workforce Alignment Consultant to collaborate with area employers on their training and educational needs.

The college says that the consultant, will develop partnerships with area employers to understand their specific market. The consultant then will focus on ways to co-develop workforce programs and products.

Jacob Stansbury starts with the college on Monday in the role. Stansbury most recently served as the learning and development leader in human resources at Cummins. While there, he was responsible for the apprenticeship and school-to-work programs.

Dr. Steven Combs, Ivy Tech Columbus chancellor, said that Stansbury’s experience will be essential to college efforts to connect area employers with a well-educated and well-trained work force.

Ivy Tech provides significant opportunities for customized training and professional development, and Jacobs leadership will help us continue to build important relationships with employers that can directly benefit their employees, Combs said.