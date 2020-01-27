Woman accused of mailing drugs to her ex in punishment scheme

A Columbus woman is being accused of anonymously mailing prescription drugs to her ex-husband’s workplace, in a scheme to get him in trouble.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested 58-year-old Lafern K. Gibson Friday afternoon after a four month investigation into the mailings.

Police say that Gibson began mailing the drugs to her ex because she was upset that he had a new girlfriend. After starting the mailings, she then contacted the JNET squad to report that he was having drugs shipped to his workplace. The packages had no return labels.

Local officials worked with the Post Office to gather video of Gibson mailing four of the packages from the Columbus post office.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in a schedule IV drug.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. It targets the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.