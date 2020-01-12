Water still rising on area rivers; roads closed

Updated 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12th

Heavy rains Friday and Saturday are leading to minor to moderate flooding on local rivers and roads closed throughout the area.

The National Weather Service expects flood levels similar to those of June of last year. Rain is expected to be done in our area this morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Area rivers that are under flood warnings include:

Flatrock River through late Sunday night. The river was in the minor flood stage as of 9 a.m. today and should have already peaked.

East Fork White River at Columbus until Tuesday morning. The river was in the minor flood stage as of 9 a.m. today and is expected to peak later today.

Driftwood River near Edinburgh until late Tuesday night. The river was in the moderate flood stage as of 9 a.m. today and is expected to peak later today.

East Fork White River at Seymour until late Thursday night. The river was in the moderate flood stage as of 9 a.m. today and should peak by Monday morning.

Big Blue River until Monday morning. The river was in the moderate flood stage as of 9 a.m. today and was expected to peak this morning.

According to Bartholomew County emergency officials, roads that are closed include:

580W between 50N and West Old Nashville Rd

675W and 50N

Enon Road between State Road 9 and 250N

225N Between State Road 9 and Newburn Road

South Gladstone in the curves

Gates on 800S

400N between U.S. 31 and River Road.

Southern Crossing

Several roads have high water but have not yet been closed. Authorities warn that you should never attempt to drive through high water. Vehicles were reported stranded in Jennings County Saturday night. Roads with high water: