Wanted man warns of gun, but no weapon found

A wanted man running away from Columbus police repeatedly warned that he had a gun, but no weapon was found.

After finally being tackled and arrested, 24-year-old Lakota K. Snyder of Seymour told officers that he thought they would call off the chase if police thought he was armed.

The incident started at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday evening when officers spotted Snyder near U.S. 31 and Hawcreek Avenue. He was wanted on several Jackson County warrants and allegedly ran from officers. He is now facing new charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.