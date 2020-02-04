Walk on railroad tracks turns into arrest for Columbus man

Bartholomew County deputies arrested a man who allegedly ran from officers after he was spotted walking along railroad tracks early Monday morning.

According to police reports, a deputy was in the area of Jonesville Road and Jonathan Moore Pike when he noticed a man walking along the railroad tracks at about 12:40 a.m. Monday morning. When the deputy tried to talk to the man, he ran away and allegedly threw an item into the woods.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Hugh T. Galbraith of Columbus, was stopped and a police dog recovered what appears to be methamphetamine in the area where the object had been thrown, according to police reports.

Galbraith was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and railroad trespassing. The sheriff’s department says more charges could be coming.