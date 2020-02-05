Walesboro rezoning approval to allow towering highway sign

A convenience store will be able to erect a towering highway sign near Walesboro after approval of its rezoning request last night by Columbus City Council.

The Get Go Cafe and Market asked for the rezoning of its property on County Road 450S/ State Road 58 to Commercial Regional. That would allow them to erect a sign that could be up to 90 feet tall and 200 square feet in size. Up until now, the property has been a combination of agricultural and community commercial zonings.

Jeff Bergman, the city-county planning director, said that the proposal had cleared the plan commission and his office also recommended approval. The location, just off of Interstate 65 is already a mix of industrial and highway related commercial property.

The council voted unanimously to give its second and final approval to the project.