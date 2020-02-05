Victim rescued as SUV threatens to slide into creek

A driver was rescued from an SUV that threatened to roll into a creekbed off of State Road 58 in southern Bartholomew County yesterday morning.

The Southwest Volunteer Fire Department reports that the vehicle left the road, striking a tree and then stopped just above a creek. A passerby used a chain to tie off the vehicle to keep it from sliding into the water.

Firefighters from Southwest and Hamilton Township Fire Department secured the vehicle and got the victim to safety. After being taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, the patient was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the victim is not yet available.

Agencies assisting also included Columbus Fire Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, 31 Wrecker and IU Lifeline helicopter ambulance.