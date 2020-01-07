Victim in fatal stabbing in Hope identified

Authorities have identified the victim in Tuesday morning’s stabbing death in Hope.

The Bartholomew County Coroners Office and the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team are investigating the death of 50-year-old Charles A. Mee, of Hope. A forensic autopsy was performed Tuesday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Nolting stated the preliminary cause of death is one stab wound to the neck and blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Toxicology results are pending. All autopsy information will be forwarded to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team is comprised of the coroners office, the prosecutors office, Indiana State Police, Columbus Police Department, and Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office.