Valeo receives tax abatement for Freeman Field facility

An auto lighting fixture manufacturer in Seymour plans to add on to its facility at Freeman Field Industrial Park.

“The Tribune” in Seymour is reporting that the Valeo North America asked for tax abatements on its planned investment of $22.4 million. The paper says the project will result in about 78,000 square feet of new floor space but will not create any new jobs at this time.

Seymour City Council approved the abatements last week.

Valeo is the largest employer in Jackson County.

