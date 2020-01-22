United Way to begin accepting free tax-prep appointments

The United Way of Bartholomew County is offering tax-assistance to low-income individuals who live in Bartholomew County. Whitney Loyd recently spoke with John Foster on “AM Columbus” to talk about the VITA program.

The United Way will begin accepting appointments for tax preparation on Monday. You can make an appointment then by calling 812-375-2216. Actual appointments will begin the first week of February.

You can get more information at uwbarthco.org.