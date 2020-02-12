Unconscious driver found in stolen vehicle in Columbus

An allegedly drunk driver passed out behind the wheel of the stolen minivan he had been driving this morning at a Columbus intersection.

Columbus police are reporting that they were called to an unconscious person at the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection of Marr Road and U.S. 31 at about 3 a.m. this morning. Officers found 20-year-old Jaydon M. Gillmore in the driver’s seat of the minivan and several types of prescription medications were visible in the vehicle.

Police also found that the vehicle had been reported stolen Monday.

Gillmore failed several field sobriety tests and after being taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to have his blood tested, he was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a legend drug and auto theft.