Local News 

Two arrested by city-county task force

admin
Kyle S. Goddard. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Units of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Columbus Police arrested two people after neighbors reported suspicious activity at a home Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department reports that the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Columbus Police Intelligence Led Policing Unit served a search warrant and arrest warrants at the home in the 3200 block of Country Brook Street at about 6:20 Wednesday afternoon.

They arrested 29-year-old Kyle S. Goddard and 28-year-old Shelby M. Harsh on preliminary charges of burglary and residential entry. Harsh is also facing a charge of conversion, while Goddard is facing a probation violation out of Decatur County.

Shelby M. Harsh. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department