Two arrested by city-county task force

Units of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Columbus Police arrested two people after neighbors reported suspicious activity at a home Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department reports that the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Columbus Police Intelligence Led Policing Unit served a search warrant and arrest warrants at the home in the 3200 block of Country Brook Street at about 6:20 Wednesday afternoon.

They arrested 29-year-old Kyle S. Goddard and 28-year-old Shelby M. Harsh on preliminary charges of burglary and residential entry. Harsh is also facing a charge of conversion, while Goddard is facing a probation violation out of Decatur County.