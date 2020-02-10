Two arrested after SWAT raid on Columbus home

The Columbus SWAT team was called out Saturday morning to serve a search warrant at a downtown house suspected of being used for drug dealing.

The investigation found that the home in the 1200 block of California Street had a large number of people visiting and was equipped with motion-activated security cameras. The SWAT team, made up of Columbus officers and Bartholomew County deputies, raided the home at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

The search revealed methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with two handguns. Two people were arrested.

25-year-old Jamontrae D. Bennett of Columbus is facing preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana as well as an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

26-year-old Paige E. Hawksworth, also of Columbus is accused of dealing in cocaine, possession of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, a controlled substance, marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.