Local News 

Two arrested after SWAT raid on Columbus home

admin
Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.
Jamontrae D. Bennett. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

The Columbus SWAT team was called out Saturday morning to serve a search warrant at a downtown house suspected of being used for drug dealing.

The investigation found that the home in the 1200 block of California Street had a large number of people visiting and was equipped with motion-activated security cameras. The SWAT team, made up of Columbus officers and Bartholomew County deputies, raided the home at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

The search revealed methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with two handguns. Two people were arrested.

25-year-old Jamontrae D. Bennett of Columbus is facing preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana as well as an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Paige E. Hawksworth. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

26-year-old Paige E. Hawksworth, also of Columbus is accused of dealing in cocaine, possession of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, a controlled substance, marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.