Troopers recover 11 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Indiana State Police say that a Michigan man was transporting 11 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of jars of a marijuana extract when he was stopped on Interstate 65 near Seymour Sunday night.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle at about 8 p.m. Sunday night near the Seymour exit after noticing several traffic violations. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search located plastic bags containing the marijuana and nearly 300 jars of a marijuana extract.

29-year-old Jesse T. Brescia, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested on charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.