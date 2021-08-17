Training center hosts 500+ troops, first responders for disaster drill

Muscatatuck Urban Training Center hosted more than 500 military and civilian emergency response personnel in a major disaster preparedness exercise over the weekend.

The Indiana National Guard says that the guard partnered with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Task Force One, Indiana Office of Technology and other agencies in the Homeland Defender exercise simulating a catastrophic earthquake and its aftermath Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The exercise also threw in complications such as ransomware attacks hitting the systems controlling local infrastructure, such as shutting down a water system.

Photo of Sgt. Tackora Farrington,. Indiana National Guard Headquarters.

Indiana’s Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles walks through medical tent with staff members during exercise Homeland Defender exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Saturday, Aug. 14th.