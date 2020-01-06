Toyota forklift business announces integration of business units

Toyota Forklifts business units, Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing (TIEM) and Toyota Material Handling USA (TMHU), announced plans last year to formally integrate the two companies into a single business unit. On Monday, Toyota announced the integration process is officially complete. The companys new name is Toyota Material Handling, Inc. (TMH).

The move combines Toyotas forklift manufacturing operations with its sales, marketing, and distribution functions. The company remains headquartered in Columbus, where the industry-leading Toyota Forklift brand has been manufactured since 1990. TMH is led by President and CEO Jeff Rufener, Senior Vice President Tony Miller and Senior Vice President Bill Finerty.

Toyota has been the No. 1 selling forklift brand since 2002.

Toyota is more committed than ever to being a complete material handling solutions provider, President and CEO Jeff Rufener said. The integration of TIEM and TMHU will allow us to simplify, streamline, and strengthen the entire customer experience. Integrating our teams will improve the flow of information to and from our customers so we can deliver exactly what they need when they need it.

Were already seeing results, and were just getting started, Rufener said. The results have been gratifying in terms of the attitudes of our associates, and also in the tangible improvement and efficiency in our business.