There is still time to vote in the Town of Hope’s Deck the Town Christmas lights contest put on by Main Street of Hope.

Photos of the top 15 decorated homes are posted on the Main Street of Hope Facebook page. You can vote by hitting like on your favorite. Voting wraps up at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The winner will receive a traveling trophy that is a replica of the Leg Lamp from the movie “A Christmas Story.”