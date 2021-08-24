Local News Top Story 

Three arrested on drug charges after flat tire in Jennings County

Devon McFall. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

A flat tire Monday morning led to the arrest of three people on drug related charges in Jennings County.

According to police reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on patrol stopped to help a woman with a flat tire in the area of County Road 200N and U.S. Highway 50 at about 1:38 yesterday morning. But the deputy became suspicious of possible criminal activity. A search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 25-year-old Sonia Slone of Whitesburg, Ky. had an outstanding Jennings County warrant on a misdemeanor theft charge. She was arrested on the warrant and on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Passengers, 36-year-old Aqueilah Hardesty of Commiskey and 28-year-old Devon McFall of North Vernon were arrested on preliminary charges for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and the drug paraphernalia. They are also facing charges of neglect of a dependent after an 11-month-old baby in the vehicle was turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Aqueilah Hardesty. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.
Sonia Slone. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

 