Three arrested in search of Cherry Street homes

State and local authorities arrested three Columbus residents on drug charges Friday evening, after police received an anonymous tip about drug activity.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section served search warrants on three residences in the 100 block of Cherry Street Friday. The search uncovered about nine ounces of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.

56-year-old Doreen Streeval and 55-year-old Roger K. Burton are facing felony charges including dealing and possessing methamphetamine, while 58-year-old Randall L. McMillan is being accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Burton is also facing a felony charge of trafficking with an inmate.