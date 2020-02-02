Three arrested in Jennings County meth crackdown

Jennings County authorities arrested three people on methamphetamine-related charges last week as part of the county’s crackdown on dangerous drugs.

Thursday morning, deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department and federal parole officers raided a home on Road 675N. The homeowner, 65-year-old George Nichols and 58-year-old Judy Nichols were taken into custody after a large amount of methamphetamine were found in the home, along with cash.

They are both facing preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and visiting or maintaining a common nuisance. George Nichols was already on federal parole.

Later that afternoon, deputies served an arrest warrant on Shey Richardson on five counts of dealing methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine. She was already in the Jennings County Jail after a previous drug-dealing arrest.