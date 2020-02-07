Three arrested in catalytic converter theft spree

Authorities arrested three men Wednesday suspected of almost 50 thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Columbus and around Bartholomew County.

On Tuesday night, police spotted a vehicle that they believe was involved in the catalytic converter thefts on the west side of the city. That led them to seek a search warrant at a motel, according to police reports.

The area Intelligence Led Policing Unit, made up of Columbus police and Bartholomew County deputies, served the search warrant early Wednesday morning, where they discovered cutting tools and a catalytic converter believed to have been stolen. Police also discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Police arrested 38-year-old Darren D. Morgan of Saint Paul, 35-year-old Daniel E. Morgan of Columbus and 48-year-old Johnnie Hagan, also of Columbus on charges including:

Darren D. Morgan

Three Counts of Theft (Class A Misdemeanors)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Heroin (Level 6 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Johnnie Hagan

Three Counts of Theft (Class A Misdemeanors)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Heroin (Level 6 Felony)

Daniel E. Morgan