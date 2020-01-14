Teenager dies in crash on SR 46 between Newbern and Hartsville

An 18-year-old local man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash. The Bartholomew County Coroners Office says the crash happened on State Road 46 between Newbern and Hartsville Tuesday morning at 1:37 a.m.

Coroner Clayton Nolting says that Ethan Matthew Nielsen died at the scene. The cause of death has been revealed as blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Toxicology results are pending.

The crash is being investigated by Bartholomew County Sheriffs Department. We’ll have more details of the crash as they become available.