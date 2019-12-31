Swearing in ceremony set for Columbus City Hall

A swearing-in ceremony for Columbus city officials is set for tomorrow.

The ceremony for local officials elected In November will be at 10 a.m. in the morning at Columbus City Hall. You are invited to attend.

Being sworn in will be Incumbent City Council members Tom Dell, Elaine Hilber, Tim Shuffett and David Bush, along with newcomers Grace Kestler and Jerone Wood. Councilman Frank Miller was sworn in earlier because he will be out of town tomorrow.

The Democrats will hold a narrow margin in the new council, the first time they have led the body since the 1980s.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Clerk-Treasurer Luann Welmer are also being sworn in for the start of their new terms serving the city.