Still time for nominations for BCSC’s Teacher of the Year

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are accepting nominations for “Teacher of the Year” through the end of the week.

Students, staff, friends and families are asked to nominate a teacher from a BCSC school that you would like to recognize. Nominations are open through Friday, Jan 31st. Each school will select one nominee as their school Teacher of the Year. School nominee recognition will take place at the school board meeting on March 2nd.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Teresa Heiny said the local teacher of the year will be able to compete at the state level.

“We will be helping our candidate create a portfolio to submit to the state for this award,” she said. “We would appreciate the communitys assistance in determining a teacher to represent our district at the state level. This nomination is the first step in this process.

For more information, including nomination forms, visit bit.ly/2G8ygF7.