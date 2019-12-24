State trooper makes uncanny rescue on Interstate 65

Indiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, had an unusual call and rescue yesterday morning.

Wheeles says that drivers reported a cat wandering in traffic on Interstate 65 near Seymour — A cat with a can stuck on its head.

Wheeles found the cat sitting between a barrier wall and the traffic lane. With the help of his heavy winter gloves, Wheeles was able to remove the can and free the cat. Wheeles says that after the rescue, the animal fled the scene to safety.