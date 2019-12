If you are in recovery and looking for an alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event in Columbus, the Recover Out Loud group will be holding their second Sober Bash.

John Cunningham, an organizer for the event says that will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Tuesday night. Events start at 7 p.m. with food and fellowship. The celebration will start at 8 p.m.

A suggested donation of $5 is requested.