Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County girl

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Franklin County Sheriffs Department is investigating the disappearance of Laila Davis, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped black jean, and Van shoes or light gray boots. Laila has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

Laila is missing from Brookville, Indiana which is 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Laila Davis, contact the Franklin County Sheriffs Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.