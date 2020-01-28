Shotgun blast leads to arrest of Columbus man

A Columbus man is accused of firing a shotgun at a vehicle Monday evening.

Bartholomew County deputies were called to a home in the 5800 block of North County Road 330W at about 8:23 p.m. They were told that a suspect, 44-year-old Brian A. Hoover, fired the weapon at the vehicle of a person leaving the home. Hoover then fled the area, police say.

With the assistance of a police dog and drone deployed by the Columbus Fire Department, Hoover was located and taken into custody.

He is facing a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.