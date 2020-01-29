Sheriff warns of telephone scammer techniques

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers wants people to stay safe from scammers.

The sheriff says that there are some basic facts about the way scammers operate that you should know. You can no longer trust a name or number that appears on your caller ID. To make their call seem legitimate, scammers use internet technology to spoof their area code and name – it may seem they are calling from Washington DC, when they actually could be calling from anywhere in the world.

You should never give out your sensitive information over the phone. Things like your bank account, credit card or Social Security numbers can all be used by scammers to defraud you. Even if you think you know who you are talking to, to make sure the call is 100 percent legitimate, hang up and call the agency or company directly from a number you find from a trusted source, such as a utility bill or an official web site.

Scam prevention experts also point out that you should never be asked to make a payment to anyone using pre-paid debit cards, or online store cards that you purchase at a physical store in town. Legitimate businesses and agencies will never ask for you to pay using those cards.

If you have any concerns, you should just hang up and call police.