Sheriff warns of scammers faking Social Security calls

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers is warning of scammers impersonating the Social Security Administration.

The fake callers will tell you that you there has been fraudulent activity on your Social Security account. Myers points out that the scammers will try to get information from you that they can exploit, including social security numbers or income details. Or they could demand that you send money to them. Despite what your caller ID might say, these calls are not legitimate and you should just hang up.

He says the Social Security scammers are the most frequent scam calls in the community.