Sheriff releases statement after death of local man

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers has released a statement following the death of 38-year-old Derek Henderson, of Columbus:

My condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families affected by this tragic event which occurred in the early hours of January 4th,” said Myers.

He continued: “On January 3, 2020, 4:52 pm, an Emergency Detention Order for Mr. Henderson was issued. This order authorized any police officer to detain Mr. Henderson for emergency treatment. I am investigating the circumstances surrounding my deputies unsuccessful efforts to detain Mr. Henderson,” said Sheriff Myers. It was after these unsuccessful efforts by my department that Mr. Henderson left his home and the tragic events unfolded, he added.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Home Avenue. A homeowner was confronted inside his residence by Henderson, who was carrying a baseball bat. The homeowner shot Henderson, killing him.

Sheriff Myers went on to say that mental health is a national crisis that affects every community.

An internal investigation is ongoing.