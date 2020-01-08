Sheriff releases statement after death of local man
Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers has released a statement following the death of 38-year-old Derek Henderson, of Columbus:
My condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families affected by this tragic event which occurred in the early hours of January 4th,” said Myers.
He continued: “On January 3, 2020, 4:52 pm, an Emergency Detention Order for Mr. Henderson was issued. This order authorized any police officer to detain Mr. Henderson for emergency treatment. I am investigating the circumstances surrounding my deputies unsuccessful efforts to detain Mr. Henderson,” said Sheriff Myers. It was after these unsuccessful efforts by my department that Mr. Henderson left his home and the tragic events unfolded, he added.
The incident began around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Home Avenue. A homeowner was confronted inside his residence by Henderson, who was carrying a baseball bat. The homeowner shot Henderson, killing him.
Sheriff Myers went on to say that mental health is a national crisis that affects every community.
An internal investigation is ongoing.