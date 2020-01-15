Sheriff Myers announces three promotions

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers has announced three staff promotions.

Sergeant T. A. Smith has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in BCSOs Road Division. Lt. Smith began his career in law enforcement in 1981. He is a graduate of the National FBI Academy.

Deputy Brent Worman has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant in BCSOs Road Division. Sgt. Worman began his career with the Sheriffs Office in 2010 as a Corrections Officer. He holds an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice.

Deputy Andrew Whipker has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant in BCSOs Road Division. Whipker began his career with the Sheriffs Office as a Merit Deputy in 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

These deputies have the qualifications they need for their new positions and I am pleased that they have accepted the opportunity to expand their leadership skills, said Sheriff Matt Myers.

These promotions come after three other deputies were suspended and demoted for their inaction in serving an emergency detention order for 38-year-old Derek Henderson, of Columbus. He died after being shot in the head, chest and abdomen in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 4th. Authorities say that he was carrying a baseball bat when he entered the home of a neighbor he didn’t know in the 2000 block of Home Avenue. The homeowner shot and killed Henderson.

Sheriff Myers says the investigation revealed that deputies saw and talked with Henderson in his home on Home Avenue hours before his death, but he refused to leave the home or to allow the deputies inside. Myers says the deputies eventually left the scene and made no further attempt to serve the emergency detention order.