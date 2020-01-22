Seymour youth minister passes away from the flu

A youth minister for a Seymour church has died from complications from the flu.

“The Tribune” is reporting that 36-year-old Allison Williams, of Seymour, who had worked at Reddington Christian Church since 2008, passed away earlier this week at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

The paper quotes a family member as saying that Williams contracted the flu after attending the Tennessee Christian Teen Convention in January. She never recovered.

For more on this story, visit tribtown.com.