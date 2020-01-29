Seymour police hunting for thieves hitting local cars

Seymour police are working on a rash of thefts from cars that happened overnight.

The agency reports that two people are believed to have been out early in the morning pulling on door handles to find unlocked vehicles.

Police recommend several safety tips to make sure your valuables don’t get stolen from your vehicle. That includes making sure that you lock all of your vehicle’s doors anytime it is unattended and that you should remove any valuables from your vehicle including even pocket change. You should only park in well-lit areas and if possible, in areas with surveillance cameras.

Police also suggest that you remain vigilant. If you see any suspicious activity during odd hours, you can call the police department to report it.