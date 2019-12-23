Seymour man sentenced to 35 years for child molesting

A Seymour man convicted of child molesting in October received a 35-year prison sentence Friday in Jackson Circuit Court.

“The Tribune” in Seymour is reporting that a jury found 40-year-old Franklin E. Lee attended the first day of his trial, but not return for the second. Before the trial started, the paper reported that Lee had been out of jail on a $10,000 bond for nearly a year. He was arrested in April 2018 after an incident where he touched a child under the age of 14.

Judge Richard W. Poynter issued a warrant for his arrest after the jury reached its verdict.

The incident was investigated by Seymour Police Department and Indiana Department of Child Services after a child talked about the incident with a teacher at school.

