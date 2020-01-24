Seymour man arrested for Child Molesting

A Seymour man was arrested Thursday on child molesting and battery charges in regards an incident that happened last month.

“The Tribune” is reporting that 62-year-old Mark Alan Hurley is facing preliminary charges of Child Molesting – Fondling or Touching a Child under 14 and Battery on a Person Less Than 14. The paper says that Hurleys arrest stems from an investigation that started Dec. 13, when Seymour Police Department was notified of an incident involving Hurley and a 10-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Second Street in Seymour.

If convicted, Hurley faces up to 14-and-a-half years in prison.

