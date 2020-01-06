Seymour announces Christmas tree drop-off locations
The Seymour Department of Public Works has announced the locations for Christmas tree drop-off.
“The Tribune” is reporting that the drop-off areas will be sectioned off with orange snow fencing and remain open until Jan. 17 at the following locations:
– Margaret R. Brown Elementary School
– Emerson Elementary School
– Seymour-Redding Elementary School
– Seymour-Jackson Elementary School
– Seymour Middle School
– Seymour High School
– Seymour Middle School Sixth Grade Center.
You can get more inform nation at tribtown.com.