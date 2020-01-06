Seymour announces Christmas tree drop-off locations

The Seymour Department of Public Works has announced the locations for Christmas tree drop-off.

“The Tribune” is reporting that the drop-off areas will be sectioned off with orange snow fencing and remain open until Jan. 17 at the following locations:

– Margaret R. Brown Elementary School

– Emerson Elementary School

– Seymour-Redding Elementary School

– Seymour-Jackson Elementary School

– Seymour Middle School

– Seymour High School

– Seymour Middle School Sixth Grade Center.

You can get more inform nation at tribtown.com.