Scott County traffic stop uncovers two pounds of suspected meth

A traffic stop for speeding in Scott County landed two Indianapolis residents in jail after Indiana State Police Troopers found them in possession of two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

ISP says that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, a Trooper in Sellersburg was patrolling on I-65 in Scott County when he observed a pickup traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the northbound Austin exit. The driver, 39-year-old Derek Ellis, was found to be wanted out of Marion County. Further investigation uncovered two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Ellis and his passenger, 31-year-old Tyesha Bell, were arrested on the following preliminary charges:

1. Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

2. Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

3. Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor