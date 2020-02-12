Schools: Threat made toward Columbus North this morning
Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are reporting there was a threat made toward Columbus North High School this morning.
According to an announcement from the school district, a student reported an alleged threat on social media by another student against North before school this morning.
The district says that school resource officers were sent to the home of the student who made the threat. They say the situation was addressed immediately and students and staff were safe at all times.