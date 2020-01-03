Schneck is now a VA Community Care Network provider

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has announced it is now a VA Community Care Network provider for Veterans. The new network serves as the direct link between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Schneck healthcare providers. Optum, part of UnitedHealthcare, will manage the network and process claims on behalf of VA.

Schneck is honored to serve our Veterans, said Warren Forgey, President/CEO, Schneck Medical Center. We feel a deep sense of privilege and honor as we partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs to help meet the healthcare needs of our local Veterans.

To be eligible, a Veteran must be enrolled in VAs patient enrollment system AND have an approved referral from VA for community care. The VA will provide a referral for a Veteran to receive community care when services are not available at a VA medical facility, an appointment is not available at a VA medical facility within a certain timeframe or the Veteran lives too far away from a VA medical facility. This service is for veterans only. Caregivers and family members are not eligible.

For more information on the VA Community Care Network, call Schneck Patient Financial Services at 812-522-0411.