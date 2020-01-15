Schneck Foundation accepting applications for scholarships

The Schneck Foundation Scholarship Committee is accepting applications for the Allied Health Scholarship and the Amanda M. Dick Honorary Scholarship for female medical students.

Applications for both scholarships are available online at schneckfoundation.org, schneckmed.org, or by contacting the Schneck Foundation at 812-524-4244. Applications for the Allied Health Scholarship will also be available from counselors at local high schools.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Foundation no later than March 15th to be eligible for consideration. For more information, contact the Foundation at 812-524-4244 or [email protected].