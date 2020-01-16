Rohde first to file for Bartholomew County judge election

Recent Columbus Police Chief Jon Rohde is the first candidate to file for judge of Bartholomew Superior Court II in this year’s elections. Rohde filed his paperwork yesterday to run for the bench as a Republican.

Rohde stepped down from the chief’s role at the end of last year after six years and is now an administrative captain with the police department. He is approaching 20 years on the force. He earned his law degree from IU in 2007, taking classes while working the night shift on the police force.

Judge Kathleen “Kitty” Tighe Coriden plans to retire at the end of the year. Several other candidates have announced their intention to run for the seat, but Rohde is the first to actually file, according to the Indiana Secretary of State elections division.

In addition to judge, Bartholomew County voters will be chosing two members of the county commissioners this election year, along with at-large seats on County Council, surveyor and coroner.

If you want to file for election, you can drop off your paperwork at the voter registration office in the Bartholomew County Courthouse. You have until noon on Friday, February 8th. The primary election is May 5th.