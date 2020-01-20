Republicans to have contested primary for Bartholomew judge

There will be a contested race for judge in Bartholomew County in May. Local attorney Dominick Glover has filed to run for Superior Court 2 as a Republican.

Glover graduated from Columbus North High School, Wabash College and Indiana University School of Law – Bloomington. He lives in Columbus and has practiced in Bartholomew County for 23 years handling civil and criminal cases in local courts.

He joins former police chief Jon Rohde in the race to replace Judge Kathleen “Kitty” Coriden, who is retiring.

Bartholomew County voters will also be choosing county commissioners in Districts 1 and 3, along with county coroner, surveyor and the three at- large seats on the county council.

That already crowded race for county council at-large, picked up another candidate when Bill Read filed Friday afternoon. That makes seven Republicans including four current council members seeking those three seats.

At the state level, representing Bartholomew County, Republicans State Sen. Eric Koch of Bedford filed for re-election in District 44 and Rep. Sean Eberhart of Shelbyville filed for statehouse District 57, representing eastern Bartholomew County.

Democrats will have a contested primary in Statehouse District 59, which covers Columbus and most of Bartholomew County. Cynthia Wirth joined the race last week and will face Dale Nowlin in the Democratic primary election. The winner will face Republican incumbent Rep. Ryan Lauer who is unopposed.

The deadline to file for office is noon on Friday, Feb. 7th.