Otter Creek Golf Course is now being governed by the city of Columbus.

According to our news-gathering partners at The Republic, the city-owned course has been managed by a not-for-profit group dominated by Cummins appointees, but the Cummins members of the board have resigned this week.

A new board made up of all city appointees is taking over and hopes to return the world-class course to financial solvency.

