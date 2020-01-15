Rep. Pence praises trade deal with China

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN-06) released the following statement on the signing of the United States and China Phase One trade agreement:

In an historic victory for Hoosier farmers and workers, President Trump has delivered a fair trade deal with China, said Congressman Pence. I have long maintained that Congress has the utmost responsibility on behalf of our farmers to pass USMCA. With that landmark trade deal moving forward, the Trump Administration has hit it out of the park with the Phase One China trade deal. The steadfast loyalty and support from American farmers has been rewarded, and todays signing will only bolster the booming Trump economy.