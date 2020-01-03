Rep. Pence comments on death of Soleimani

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence has released the following statement on the death of Qasem Soleimani:

Qasem Soleimani had the blood of hundreds of American patriots on his hands. Our Embassy is sovereign soil and our response was forceful and appropriate. Evil has been taken off this earth, said Congressman Pence. By the grace of God I shipped out of Beirut just before the 1983 Marine Barracks bombing orchestrated by Iran-backed terrorists. I know what the Iranian terrorist network is capable of. I stand firmly in support of President Trump, Secretary of State Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper.