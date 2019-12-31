Recycling Center accepting trees, lights and wrapping paper

You have options if you want to clear away some Christmas clutter. Officials at the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center say you can drop off Christmas Trees, Christmas lights and wrapping paper at their facility at 720 Mapleton Street during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, through January 18th.

There are some restrictions. Trees must be live and free of all decorations and stands. They can be dropped off at the yard waste site adjacent to the recycling center. If you want to dispose of Christmas lights, they must be of the strand variety. Wrapping paper cannot be shiny and must be free of bows and ribbons.

For more information, visit bcswmd.com.