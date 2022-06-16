Record heat wave ends; Storms possible tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory until 9 tonight, with projected heat indexes of up to 103 in some parts of Indiana.

High temperatures across the area will be in the mid 90s but they are no longer record-breaking. According to weather records, the average temperature for June 16th in Columbus is 85 degrees, with the highest recorded temperature of 100 set in 1913.

The weather service says that this is the last day of extreme heat and humidity before a cold front sweeps through the area and temperatures and humidity drop heading into the weekend. We could see some thunderstorms this evening as the front moves through, but they shouldn’t be severe, the weather service says.