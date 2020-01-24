Program for first-time home buyers coming to Columbus

A free workshop for first-time home buyers is coming to our area.

Apprisen, in partnership with First Financial Bank, Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation, and the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Home Buyer Program, is sponsoring a free First Time Home Buyer Workshop. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at YES Cinema in downtown

Columbus.

Workshop topics include:

– Preparing for home ownership

– Working with a real estate agent

– Understanding budgets and credit history

– Finding and working with a lender

– Home inspections and home maintenance

– Preventing loan default

Each attendee will receive a HUD home buyer certificate of completion at the end of the workshop. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at (812) 379-1630 or by email at [email protected].